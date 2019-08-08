John Robert Howland

June 15, 1934 ~ July 30, 2019
John Howland passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa on June 15, 1934, to Harold Basil Howland and Mabel Johnson. He was married to Carolyn Porter Howland, April 7, 1953. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He lived in Shenandoah, Iowa and also lived in Ogden, Utah since 1989. He worked in construction, Topper's Bakery, custodial staff at RC Willey and several other businesses.
He is survived by his Wife, Carolyn Porter Howland; Daughter, Brenda Howland Stockberger (Dennis); Daughter-in-law, Cathy Averill Howland (Brad) (Cedar Falls, IA);. Grandchildren: Jennifer Stockberger, (Ogden), Travis (Lisa) Stockberger, (Syracuse), Jacob Stockberger, (Ogden), Hannah Howland, (Cedar Falls, IA); Great-Grandchildren: Cameron, Abbie, Gracie, and Lincoln Stockberger. He was preceded in death by his parents;, Sons, Brad Howland and Rodney Howland, his brother, Jim Howland, and sister, Jeanne Rolf.
Cremation by Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden Utah. There will be a family memorial service at a later date.
