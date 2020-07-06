John (Red) passed away at age 65 in his home on Friday June 5, 2020. He was born in Ogden, UT to John Steeves Daniels and Afton Wanda Rigby Daniels on May 23, 1955.
John was known for his master carpentry skills. He left his mark on the lodge up at Snowbasin before the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics and also on the Wolf Creek Lodge with the carved wolf head outside. He most recently was setting up his own woodworking shop to build household trinkets and ski cores.
He spent his entire life skiing the mountains in Utah, primarily the resorts near Ogden. His mountain friends called him AMJ (All Mountain John) because there wasn't a spot on the mountain he wouldn't ski during good conditions!
Red was also a passionate white water rafter. He regularly rallied friends and newcomers from around the country to join him on adventures throughout the season. He seemed to always have a trip planned. His Sag Wag will be missed by his fellow companions as he always carried the kitchen and the Groover along with a personality that would have the whole trip laughing. Remember, duct tape fixes everything!
When not at the mountain or on the river, John spent his time outside in his garden. He always had fresh vegetables and fruits on hand and would bring a handpicked bouquet of flowers when invited to someone's house.
John leaves behind two sisters, two daughters, and two grandchildren, plus countless people who have been touched by his unique, outgoing personality. He made a friend everywhere he went and we know that's not stopping now.
An informal celebration of John's life will be held in the cremation garden at Leavitt's Mortuary -^Ogden. Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.