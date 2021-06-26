John Walling
Our Dad, loving husband, son, and friend, John Walling, 53, passed away of natural causes the evening of June 22, 2021.
He was born August 17, 1967, to his loving parents, Leon and Shirley Walling.
John graduated from Roy High School in '85 where he was a remarkable football star.
He dedicated 25 years of his life pumping concrete.
John was a true outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheelin', horses, dogs, and being around family. He was a great chef and loved hosting/cooking for gatherings.
There is nothing better than knowing somebody like John that has a great soul, playful spirit, the biggest heart, and an amazingly sarcastic personality. John would do anything for anyone, even if it was not family. He always made sure that everyone was welcomed with open arms and a big teddy bear hug. He was always the protector and everyone's rock. He had to help everyone, no matter what the cost. John took pride in his beautiful family, especially his grandchildren. We will all miss the joy he brought to every occasion and the love he gave so freely.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Shauna Walling; sons: Tyler (Cassie) Ewing, Trevor (Kelly) Burk, Zac (Maranda) Ewing, Johnny (Sparkle) Walling; daughter: Jessica Walling; father: Leon (Marcia) Walling; aunt: Sandy Vaughn; sisters: Sue (Jer) Elbrader and Sherrie (Richard) Almeida; brothers: Dan Seifert and Kelly Walling; and 8 grandchildren, with 1 on the way. He is preceded in death by his mom: Shirley Walling; brothers: Larry Seifert and Alan Seifert; grandparents and a niece.
Private family services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.