John William Utz
December 12, 1939 ~ September 20, 2020
John William Utz passed away quietly with his family, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with non-Covid-19 related health issues.
John was born in Noble, Illinois on December 12, 1939, to Howard and Margaret Utz. As a boy he loved to play baseball and hang out with his friends in Granite City, Illinois. As a teen he moved West with his family to the mile high city of Denver, where they all enjoyed the fresh mountain air of the Rockies. He learned to play the trumpet and joined the band, he loved to play chess, sketch pictures, and was in the graduating class of 1957 at Denver North High School.
In 1959 John met the love of his life, Carol Ansel, and after she played hard to get for a time, they were married on January 20, 1961. John loved God and with his wife Carol, were called into full time ministry as shepherds and ambassadors for Jesus Christ. They worked together leading and teaching local congregations, helping with Bible youth camps, holding summer crusades for the kids, and serving as family and marriage counselors for more than 50 years. John retired from full-time ministry in 2013 and with his extra time, became an aficionado of western themed television, worked on his computer and handy man skills, and enhanced his extensive collection of dad jokes.
John was preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister Peggy (Russell) Wycoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol, and two sisters, Patty (Errol) Hilborn and Margie Utz. He left a lasting legacy of sons and daughters who also love and serve God, and which the Bible tells us will be part of John's inheritance, when he receives his heavenly rewards. His children, Mark (Jamie) Utz, Keith (Michele) Utz, Eileen (Dan) Sproule, and his grandchildren, Brian Utz, Alex (Melissa) Utz, Kyle (Getlin) Utz, Melissa (Chris) Leigh, Brandon (Megan) Utz, Justyna (Zachary) Fletcher, and Makynna Sproule. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Rafe, Isla, Owen, Ezra, and Max.
A short memorial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 South Main Street, Tooele, UT. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the mortuary. A graveside prayer will follow at the Tooele Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The Family would like to share a special "Thank You" to Charisa and Guy from Canyon Hospice in Tooele and to all of those that helped during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's name to The Rescue Mission of SLC: https://rescuesaltlake.org/donate
