John William White
May 23, 1963 ~ December 26, 2020
John William White passed away on December 26, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1963 to Ronald J. White and Roslyn Singleton in Ogden, Utah.
John attended Bonneville High School.
He married Brenda Nelson on January 21, 1988 in Ogden, Utah.
John is survived by his parents, wife Brenda White (Nelson), daughter Ashley Hurst (Chris), grandsons; Evan and Brady, siblings; Tammie Hatch (Steve), Tracie White, Ronnie Simon (Ryan), and Steve White.
A Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing are required for attendance.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leaviitsmortuary.com.