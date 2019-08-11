March 23, 1978 ~ August 3, 2019
Our Beloved Johnny Anthony Jacquez, 41, Spouse, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, and Grandfather, died August 3, 2019, at his home in Ogden, Utah.
Johnny was born March 23, 1978, in San Bernardino, California, to Joe and Teresa Jacquez. Johnny's heart was always pure and full of joy, and he found the most joy when spending time with his family and supporting his Oakland Raiders. He always brought peace, enthusiasm, and love into every room he entered. His smile and laughter always brought light to whomever he met.
Johnny graduated from Ogden High school in 1996, and continued his education at Weber State University.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Teresa Jacquez; spouse, Launa Ezell; children, Aries and Kayla Jacquez, Alyssa and Ashton Daniels; siblings: Denise (Hoyt) Brady, Dion (Wendy) Jacquez, Joe (Bobbie) Jacquez, David (Angela) Jacquez and a multitude of extended family: grandparents, nieces, nephews, cousins and granddaughter.
Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary 496 24th St. Ogden, Utah 84401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: