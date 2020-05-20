May 11, 1941 ~ May 16, 2020
Johnny E. Stevens, 79, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Davis Hospital in Layton of natural causes. He was born May 11, 1941 in Greeley, Colorado to Chester H. Stevens and Agnes Marian Anderson. He attended school in Evans and Denver, Colorado.
He married Beverly Joyce Andrews on June 25, 1961. They had five children, Rick Stevens, Ogden; Teresa Stevens, Colorado; Michael and Robyn Stevens, Harrisville; Mark and Rhonda Stevens, Farr West; Ted and Beckie Stevens, Pleasant View; and Kristin Tutt, Pleasant View.
They moved to Utah in 1972 where he worked for Parsons Construction until opening his own welding shop in 1976.
Johnny joined his sons in operating Stone Supply and Monument. He loved car shows, traveling, and seeing new things. He went to the Statue of Liberty, top of the Empire State Building, the glass bridge at Grand Canyon, hot air ballooning in New Mexico, walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, and rode roller coasters with his children and grand-children. Johnny looked forward to Sunday and coffee with his friends.
Johnny is survived by his wife, five children, 16 grand children, eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Clara Meyer, Loveland, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Emma Stevens and Marilyn White; one brother, Larry Stevens; and granddaughter, Ashley Stevens.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Willard City Cemetery.
