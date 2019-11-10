Johnny Steven Carrillo, Sr.

December 10, 1958 ~ November 04, 2019
Our dad was born on December 10, 1958, and he passed away on November 4, 2019, at home with our mom by his side.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Dad was raised by Jesse and Julia Carrillo in Clearfield, Utah along with five siblings; Dolores, Yolanda, Jesse, Lynda, and Anna. He graduated from Clearfield High School Class of '77 and served in the Army where he was honorably discharged. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for 41 years and 10 months. He recently retired on September 30, 2019.
Johnny met the love of his life, Stephanie in 1991 and they were married on April 25, 1992. Our dad raised five children with our mom; Natasha (Chris), Matthew (Jacquie), Johnny Jr., Paul, Caitlan, and dog, Bella. He also helped his parents raise his niece Angela and his nephew Andre as his own. He had four grandchildren; Alyssa, Kash, Rayne, and Avalynn. He is preceded in death by his parents; Jesse and Julia Carrillo.
Together our parents enjoyed camping, cruises, trips to Idaho for lottery tickets, and weekend getaways. Our dad enjoyed watching sports but most of all he enjoyed watching his Pittsburg Steelers. When he wasn't watching sports, you could find him outside taking care of his garden, lawn or working in his garage. We will miss our dad's jokes, lectures, candy, and his smart-aleck comments. But most of all, we will miss him being here with all of us.
Until we meet again, I will meet you in my dreams - Love you, Steph
Our family would like to thank Dr. Tricia Ferrin and the Immediate Care/ICU doctors and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital for taking such good care of our dad.
Family and friends are welcome to attend our dad's Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for continued prayers for our dad.
