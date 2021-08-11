Joline Bouwhuis
1934 - 2021
Joline Swenson Bouwhuis passed away on August 5, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. She was born in a pink house on September 12, 1934, in Nibley, Utah to James Stuart Swenson and Retta Hansen. She married A. LeRoy Bouwhuis on March 13, 1953, in the Logan Temple.
Joline grew up in Ogden and attended Ogden High School. The day after high school graduation, she started working in the office at Utah Tailoring Mills. The office benefited from her shorthand and typing skills for over 40 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she also offered her unique talents. For many years, she served as the secretary for South Ogden stake presidents Boyd, Mecham, and Peak, and she later typed patriarchal blessings for Patriarch Peak. She helped with the compassionate service committee and enjoyed being with the sisters in the Relief Society.
She loved to knit and crochet and sewed many things for her children. She made sure to pass along her talents by teaching young girls the crafts of knitting and crocheting. She loved to go on family vacations, especially camping. She enjoyed watching basketball and was an avid Weber State University and Utah Jazz fan. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports and supporting them at their many activities.
She is survived by her children: Michelle (Larry) Hansen, Brian S. Bouwhuis, Lisa (Steve) Hancock, and Lori (Mike) Ratcliffe, 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, her sister LaDon (Gene) Swaner, brother Val (Marcia) Swenson and brother Clark (Ellie) Swenson. She is preceded in death by her husband A. LeRoy Bouwhuis, her parents Stuart and Retta Swenson, 2 granddaughters Heidi Hansen Clark and Annie Melissa Hancock, daughter-in-law Robin Bonner, and brother and sister Bruce and Bea Swenson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her ward family and friends for their many years of love and care. Heartfelt thanks to Inspirational Home Health and Hospice.
Services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Ogden Stake Center, 4075 Orchard Ave. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment at Ogden City Cemetery following services.
Joline's service will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.