December 31, 1946 ~ June 27, 2020
Jon Clifford Prout passed away at the age of 73 from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Jon was born December 31, 1946, to Rachel Denning and Robert G. Prout in Ogden, Utah. He grew up in Roy and Sunset and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1965.
He married Diana Christine Grote, deceased, on July 11, 1969. They later divorced in 1994.
Jon was a Master Auto Body Mechanic and retired early due to arthritis in his hands. Old rusty cars came in and went out good as new.
He loved to spend time with family and friends. He had a quirky sense of humor. He never forgot a birthday and loved sending humorous cards.
He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments; Jeff (Claudia) of Magna, Anthony of Sunset, and Michelle Christensen (Doug, deceased) of Cottonwood Heights. Jon had seven grandchildren and 13 great-grand-children. One of their fondest memories was the giant 3"x15" candy cane stick he would give them for Christmas.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Patricia Rae and Karlyn, Brother-in-law Bruce Bayne, and Son-in-law Doug Christensen.
Jon is survived by his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, two brothers, Jim (Barbara), Steve (Joyce) and sister Susan Bayne (Bruce deceased).
Family graveside services were held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery.
The family thanks Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401.
