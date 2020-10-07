Jon Edwin Bouwhuis
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Jon Edwin Bouwhuis, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 78 from the effects of GBM4, one year to the date he was diagnosed with brain cancer. A public viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Russon Brother's Mortuary. 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah.
Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.russonmortuary.com