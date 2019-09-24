April 10, 1953 ~ September 21, 2019
Jon Eric Morgan, passed away September 21, 2019, in Layton, Utah. He was born on April 10, 1953, to Donald and Hilda Traae Morgan in Utica, New York. He graduated from New Hartford High School. He served and retired honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He worked civil service for 22 years at Hill Air Force Base, as a sheet metal instructor. Jon enjoyed hunting, long-range gun shooting, traveling, he loved food and enjoyed cooking, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria; daughter, Maria Linda (Peter) Jurkic; son, Eric (Julie) Morgan, Jr; three grandchildren, Sean Orion Gonsalves, Kobey Jurkic, Neveah Jurkic; mother, Hilda Morgan; and sisters, Katherine (George) Von Rautenfeld, Jeannine (Charlie) Grossman, Joanne (Elijah) Gustus. He is also survived by his nieces, Tara, Ashley, Hannah and nephew, Dale.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. ? 12 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to: