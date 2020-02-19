1961 ~ 2020
Jon Ivan Hess was reunited with his adoring mother on February 14, 2020.
Jon was born January 15, 1961, in Ogden Utah to Clyde Lamar Hess and Florence Jean Stromberg. He died at the age of 59 after a long battle with metastatic colon cancer. Jon was an avid hunter and enjoyed every moment of it, his favorites were his trips to Canada with his life long friends goose hunting and when he was able to go bear hunting after many years of waiting to draw a tag. Jon was raised and died in his childhood home just as he had wished for.
He married his high school sweetheart Cherie Salter on June 1, 1982, 2 years later they welcomed their first Daughter Nicole in January 1984. Four years later they welcomed their second daughter Krissy in 1988. They parted ways after 18 years of marriage and he went onto his next adventure. Jon loved working on the farm, whether it be branding cattle or working in his garden. He was a dedicated employee at Central Davis Sewer District where he created many long-lasting friendships.
In the last few weeks of his fight, he had his three girls by his side at all times. He fought long and hard, but was beyond exhausted.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Ty) of Mountain Green, Krissy in Layton, Girlfriend Sherri in Roy, Brothers Cloyd in Farmington, Rod (Pat) in Oregon, favorite nephew Brad (Tiffany) of Syracuse, best friends Brian (Tami) Perry, Blaine (Angel) Perry, Brent (Julie) Justensen. All five grandkids, Colter, Jace, Grant, Cayden and Kaylee and ex-father in law Grant Salter.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Ormsby and his amazing staff, Quality Hospice, and all the amazing friends/family from Central Davis Sewer District. We will never forget your kindness and love shown through all these years.
Jon is preceded in death by his parents Florence Stromberg Hess and Clyde Lamar Hess, brothers Jerry & Michael, "mom" Gloria Salter. Many others that were there to welcome him to the other side.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington and again at the mortuary Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to 11:30 a.m. graveside services at the Farmington City Cemetery. Online guest book at: