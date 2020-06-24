May 20, 1940 ~ June 21, 2020
Williamsburg, VA -^Jon Spence Wilson died peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was born to William Murray Wilson Jr. and Virginia Parsons Wilson on May 20, 1940 in Ogden, Utah. Jon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Ogden High School, then served three years in the United States Army. Following his military service he served a 2.5 year mission in Austria for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jon then attended Weber State University, graduating with a degree in European History with a minor in German. Following graduation, he accepted a position with the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. in 1967.
Jon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice Sarantis Wilson of Williamsburg Virginia; his daughter, Vikki Wilson of San Francisco, California; and his son, William Sean Wilson of Williamsburg, Virginia. Jon has a sister Nancy (Wilson) West, brother-in-law Robert West of Roosevelt, Utah and brother William Murray Wilson lll of North Ogden, Utah. In addition, he is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jon's parents preceded him in death.
Jon and his family enjoyed many years together as they traveled through his employment, living in Raleigh, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Falls Church, Virginia; West Berlin, Germany; Munich, Germany; and Williamsburg Virginia. His love of others endeared Jon to his coworkers and business associates, extended family and friends. He loved his work, retiring in September 1993 and continuing working as an instructor until this year.
Jon was a great storyteller with a memory for details that most had forgotten years before or maybe were hearing for the first time. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, strong will, courage, faith, hard work and love through the many trials he faced in his 80 years of life. Jon loved to play golf, board games with family, crossword puzzles, wordsmithing, cooking and eating out. In addition, he was an accomplished steel guitar player, winning many awards including first place in the 1958 National Music Association Festival in Long Beach, California. His love for sharing with those he worked with, family and friends were part of his character, although he never sought the limelight. Jon could always be trusted to put his best effort in every situation.
Jon's services will be handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Williamsburg, Virginia. The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their care. Due to the COVID-19 virus and its limitations a family only service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in Jon's honor.