January 1, 1956 ~ October 19, 2019
Joni Gines Whitear, our beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away in her home on October 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 1, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah to her loving parents Lee and Connie Gines. She was the oldest of four daughters and loved spending time with her sisters Sandi, Leann and Joyce and all of their kids. She married her high school sweetheart Bevan Whitear on June 4, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three children Justin (Nancy), Rashelle (Dallas) and Jesse (Nicole).
Mom had a passion for travel and traditions that started with her parents. She never missed a weekend in Bearlake or a Disneyland Adventure. They planned many trips in the motorhome traveling across the western United States. When we were young, mom and dad would pack us up in the motor home along with grandpa and grandma Gines to explore the outdoors and find the next adventure. Mom loved the California coast and enjoyed walking along the beach listening to the waves and looking for seashells. As we got older, we started going on cruises and flying to Hawaii and Florida to enjoy the sun. She started traveling to different countries with dad early in life and made it to five of the continents. Her favorite place to travel overseas was Europe and she spent much of her time later in life exploring that area.
Mom received a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix and worked for State Farm as a Fire Claim Team Manager for over 30 years. She was a valued employee and friend to many. She always encouraged all of her family to get an education. She was an avid reader and had a passion for learning. She loved gardening and designed an amazing flower and vegetable garden where the grandkids could get pumpkins and look for fairies.
Mom's greatest love and passion in life were her grandkids. She was very close to each of them and loved taking them everywhere with her. Mom and dad started a tradition of taking each grandchild on a special trip just for them where they could choose the destination and activities. The top pick for all of them was a seven-day cruise. She taught them to love the outdoors as they explored the desert, went on jeep rides, enjoyed the night sky with night walks and their favorite thing camping at the Woodland ranch. The ranch was very special to our family and was passed down to the family from grandpa Gines. We spent many summers working and playing on the ranch and many evenings around the bonfire listening to grandma tell us stories and talk about the Milky Way and the moon. Pretty much everything we dreamed of could be done on that ranch.
We will all miss our dear wife, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother, but are grateful that we will all be together again one day. We know that her reunion with her father was precious and that he is holding her hand today.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary (1941 North Main Street Farmington, Utah 84025). Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 26th in the Kaysville Cemetery at noon.
