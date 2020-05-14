Jorge F. Salgado passed away on May 10, 2020. Private family service will at Myers Mortuary. Donations may be made to help with funeral expense. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Ogden City Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, on Adams Avenue in downtown Ogden.
