Jose Eduardo "Eddie" Gallegos
1949 - 2020
The body of a warrior is being laid to rest. He fought the battle. He won his eternal existence. Eddie now joins his father Joe B. Gallegos Sr., his mother Bertha Archuleta Gallegos, his sisters Stella Martinez, Frannie Gallegos, brothers Danny and Joe B. Jr.
Eddie is survived by his wife Sherry L. Gallegos; his daughters: Anntoinette Tamara (Jeff) Titus, Melissa Natalie Gallegos (Kelly) Froerer, Sommer Bree Gallegos (Steve) Wright; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his siblings: John F. (Linda) Gallegos, Josie (Dallas) Whitaker, Toni Almanza, Mark S. (Ann) Gallegos, Matthew T. Gallegos; and brother-in-law Robert E. Martinez.
Eddie worked as a Journeyman Electrician for the IBEW Local 354 for 42 years.
Thanks to Utah Hematology Oncology for all the kindness and care during the war against this terrible disease.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd., on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery.