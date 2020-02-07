Jose Fermin Martinez, 82, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend, passed away on February 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 25, 1937, to Eduvigen and Flavia Martinez in Monte Vista, Colorado.
He married the love of his life, Emma Gutierrez on October 10, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah; they just celebrated 66 years of marriage and renewed their vows in October.
Together they had seven children: Dolores deceased (Wilber) Valdez, Catherine Martinez, Jeffrey (Linda deceased) Martinez, Gina (John) Medina, Shellie (Scott) Deschamps, Kareen (Gerardo) Lomeli, and Brian Martinez.
He was blessed with many grandchildren: Trina, BreAnna, Melissa, Krista, Daniel (Elizabeth), Olivia (Tyson), Gabriel, Sara, Samantha, Tyler, Marissa, Kelsie, Daniel, (Amanda deceased.) four great-grandchildren: Hailey, Michael, Bria, and Kateri. He is survived by three brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dolores, parents and five siblings.
Fermin was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton. He was active in different ministries, for many years serving as an Extraordinary Minister and Ministering to the Sick. He attended daily Adoration for over 30 years, devoted to Our Lord and Blessed Mother. He was a prayerful man and when called upon he was always ready and willing to help. He was a loving, kind, patient and quiet man who loved his family dearly and a friend to all.
Fermin retired from Hill A.F.B., after 38 years in civil service. He traveled to many states and countries as part of his career.
In his younger years, Fermin loved riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends. He enjoyed reading, watching old cowboy movies, camping, traveling, and spending time with his family. He loved to go dancing with his wife Emma and many good friends and he danced till the end.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment at a later date.
