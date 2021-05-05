Jose "Joe" Cardenio Romero
Jose "Joe" Cardenio Romero, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.
Joe was born October 1, 1932 in Canjilon, New Mexico to Fernando Romero and Pacifica Diana Baldonado Romero. Growing up, he spent the majority of his time caring for the animals on the family farm with his brothers and sisters. He left home at a young age to work on the railroad in Colorado. In 1953, Joe was inducted in the United States Army and served honorably during the Korean War.
After completing his service, he moved to the Ogden, Utah area and began his career at Hill Air Force Base and sold real estate part-time. While residing in Ogden, he met and married the love of his life Elida Campos. They were married October 14, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Together, they raised a family in Roy and were involved in many church and civic organizations and activities. Joe and Elida were devoted to one another and remained married until her death in May of 1997.
Family was everything to Joe. He loved spending time and caring for his three grandchildren. They affectionally referred to him as Papa Joe. This nickname was quickly adopted by many friends and family.
He is survived by his children Cardy (Maureen) Romero, Michael Romero, and Kristelli (Michael) Frost; his grandchildren Christopher (Magdalyne) Romero, Isabella Frost, and Mia Frost; and many wonderful and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his sisters and brothers: Maria Antonia Belknap, Elizabeth Atencio, Manuel Oliver Romero, and Dennis Raymond Romero.
Viewing and funeral services will be held at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah - 5865 South 1900 West. The viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. Services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 pm. Interment at the Roy City Cemetery with military honors immediately after the service.
The family requests that COVID 19 prevention practices be followed including wearing masks, proper hand hygiene, and social distancing.
Send condolences to the family www.myers-mortuary.com