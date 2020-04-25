Jose Manuel Ruiz, 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The Davis School District and Davis Education Foundation, along with other community partners, joined with Young Automotive Group in a food pantry parade on Friday, April 10, 2020, across Northern Utah. Participants put nonperishable food items out on the curb to be collected by the parade.
