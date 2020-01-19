January 12, 1935 ~ January 13, 2020
Jose Marcos Adrian Garcia, our loving Father, Grandfather, and Brother, with the fighting spirit of a soldier, he endured life's suffering until his Father in Heaven called him home on Monday, January 13, 2020.
He was born on January 12, 1935, in Pojoaque, NM, the son of Reymundo Garcia and Eleanor Martinez. Jose lived in Pojoaque, New Mexico most of his childhood.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict on the U.S.S. Philippine Sea, while serving Jose received National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and China Service Medal.
As a long term parishioner of St. Josephs he enjoyed volunteering as an usher. He was a charter member of St. Rose Council 6010 and a longtime member of St. Joseph Council 777 as well as a 4th degree Sir Knight, in the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his son's sporting activities. He was overwhelmed with joy when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come to visit.
Jose is survived by his brothers, Efran and Manuel, and sisters, Lita and Josie; sons: Mark, Richard, Ron, Mario (Cindy), Adrian, and daughter, Daniella; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Gilbert, Tano, and Leo.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 S. Chapel St., Layton, UT.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Vigil with Rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at RainTree Senior Living and George E. Whalen Veterans Home for their care and treatment of our loving Father and Grandfather.
