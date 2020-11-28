Jose Perez Nov 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jose PerezJose Perez, 79, passed away November 20, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesRed, white home that housed State Farm agency retired as business heads down roadAir Force awards big contract for A-10 work near Hill Air Force BaseFirsthand account of Spanish flu outbreak gives comparison between 1918 and todayHomegrown Hill Air Force Base fighter pilot relishes his time back in Weber CountyByron Hunter Naisbitt'Karma will find you': Ogden dog's hit-and-run death spurs family to actBody found in debris of Clinton garage destroyed by fireAmanda "Mandi" Green AverettScott RussellShot fired in argument at tire shop, Ogden man arrested +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Utah representative alleges Democrats are cheating in runoff Georgia Senate races, promotes fundraiser Weber State women's basketball opens season with 93-72 loss at Grand Canyon Roy mayor questions mutual aid fire accords, wonders if Roy gives more than it gets Davis School District to allow only parents of participants at winter sporting events; UHSAA issues guidelines Utah Jazz announce 3 preseason games for December Trio of Northern Utah prep football players named to MaxPreps All-State team Report: Utah officer used ‘improper’ force when pushing man Weber State men's basketball game at Dixie State canceled due to 'possible' COVID-19 case