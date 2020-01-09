Jose Robert (Bob) Espinosa, 91, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born January 22, 1928, in Monte Vista, CO to Celestino and Emilia Espinosa. He married Flora Archuleta on November 10, 1946, in Pagosa Springs, CO.
Bob retired from Layton City Corp after 30 years of service. He enjoyed tending his garden, watching westerns, and family gatherings at his home. Bob had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing the ones he loved.
He is survived by his three sisters Sally (Glen) Boldt, Victoria (Claude) Trujillo, Loyola (Ramon) Samora, children, Robert (Maryanne) Espinosa, Claudie Espinosa, Rick (Gina) Espinosa, Gilbert (Cindy) Espinosa, Connie (Stan) Payne, Freddie (Amber) Espinosa, Becky Smith, Melanie (Ambrosio) Salazar; 21 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, one son, Jose Alonzo, two daughters, Darlene and Rosie, three granddaughters, Marcella, Darlene and Nicole, two brothers, Johnny, Dan, and his three sisters, Millie, Helen, and Naomi.
A gathering in honor of Bob will be held for friends and family on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.
Graveside services for family will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: