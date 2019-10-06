Josefina (Josephine) Beu

Josefina was born March 19, 1941, in Guadalajara, Mexico to Reymundo Cortes and Fidela Montes. She passed away on October 1, 2019, in Ogden, Utah. She was the second oldest of 16 children. She was married to Charles Beu (deceased), had four children, and moved to Ogden, Utah in 1978, where she lived until her passing. The most important things in Josefina's life were God, family, and her culture. She had a special love in her heart for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Javier, Antonio, Margarita, Lupita, and Reymundo, and grandchild, M. Travis. She is survived by her siblings: Carmen, Cristina, Teresa, Catalina, Reynalda, Celia, Delores, Chuy, Javier, and Andres; children: Frances, Joseph (Tina), Raymond (Aimee), and Gabrielle; grandchildren: Christina, Samantha, Camden, Maria, Justin (Melissa), Hailey, Nathan, and Samuel; and great- grandson, AJ.
Services will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, rosary at 1:30 p.m.; Mass at 2:00 p.m. She is greatly missed by her family and the Ogden Catholic community.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church.
