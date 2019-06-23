CLEARFIELD ? Joseph D. Hughes, 77, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He was born December 19, 1941, the son of Frank and Gertrude Hughes in Buffalo, New York.
Joseph married Fuing Chao on April 6, 1968, in Taiwan.
He served in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War and retired after 23 years of service.
Joseph was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed music and computers.
Surviving are his wife Fuing; son Cliff Hughes and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.
