Joseph Floyd Boney Dec 5, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph Floyd BoneyJoseph Floyd Boney, 76, died in Ogden, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice find Brigham City man passed out drunk after attack on girlfriendTremonton man charged with allegedly raping woman after summer swim outingMan pulls gun on Ogden grocery store employeesClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawlOgden man sentenced to prison for running drug ring on Montana reservationCase of father-son fight over church mission heads toward trialDavis School District working on pilot plan to reduce COVID-19 closure time$8.3M centerpiece of Ogden's new arts and creative district downtown nearing constructionUpgraded charges filed against man in 14-shot attack on people in OgdenMan allegedly threatens to kill food delivery person 'to protect his country' +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations Prep basketball roundup: After slow start, Bonneville picks it up in 54-32 win at Ogden LDS members to see new look, focus in church magazines beginning in January Government sues Ridley's for alleged opioid prescription violations at Morgan grocery store Utah cop who shoved man walking with cane won't face charges (copy) Utah Jazz open NBA season Dec. 23 at Portland Roy intersection focus of planned upgrade ahead of larger 5600 South overhaul Ogden man who killed son, then read Bible and watched religious program, pleads guilty