March 9, 1928 ~ February 11, 2020
Joseph Frank Parkinson peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on the morning of February 11, 2020, just one month shy of his 92nd birthday. Joseph was born March 9, 1928 in Wellsville, Utah to Henry Harold Williamson Parkinson and Wahneta Frank Parkinson. He spent his childhood working on the family farm. He graduated from South Cache High School and attended Utah State University. Joseph proudly served in the US Navy during World War II and was a member of the greatest generation. He served on the submarine, USS Barracuda, and the minesweeper, USS Requisite in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and the Caribbean.
Joseph married Cleon Richards on September 29, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple, and they have been married for 70 years. They raised their family in Washington Terrace, where they resided for over sixty years.
Joseph spent over 40 years working for the Federal Government, first, for the Army at 2nd Street and then, at Hill Air Force Base (HAFB). After he retired from HAFB, he spent time working in home construction. Joseph is a skilled illustrator, woodworker, and painter; he especially enjoyed painting landscapes.
While he was still able to, Joseph enjoyed traveling with his wife, exploring the US and the LDS Church History sites. They also looked forward to spending time in Arizona during January months. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping at their mountain property at Sourdough.
Joseph was a faithful member of the LDS Church, and has held numerous callings over the years including serving a stake mission. He has a deep testimony of Jesus Christ and has tried to live a Christ-like life. He could always be counted on to help those in need and to be a good neighbor. He loves his family and is very proud of every one of them.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Cleon and their three children, Joseph Don (Marla) Parkinson, Marlene (Jim) Cummings, and JoAnn (Rick) Wessman. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Harold Pete Parkinson, and William Parkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters, Wahneta and Eve; sister, Luzaunne Parkinson Nielsen; and brother, James Sorensen Parkinson.
Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Wellsville Cemetery at 2 p.m. where military honors will be accorded. A private family service for family members to say their final goodbyes to their loving patriarch will be held.
Condolences may be shared at: