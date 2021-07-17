Joseph G. Cash
March 19, 1927 ~ July 8, 2021
We are saddened by the passing of the oldest teenager in the Ogden area. Joe, 94, passed away at his home on July 8, 2021. He was born at the home of his Grandma Fullmer in Logan on March 19, 1927, to Joseph Waite and Ethel M. Fullmer Cash. His childhood was spent in Lewiston, Smithfield, and Pleasant View. Most of his adult life was spent in Riverdale.
Joseph graduated from Weber High in 1946, and in August, he joined the Army; he served in the 82nd Airborne. He married Reva Hall in November of 1950 (later divorced), and they had four children. He worked at DDO, Ogden Union Railway and Depot for 16 years and Holly/Parsons Ready Mix for 24 plus years as a cement truck driver, and he retired in 1989.
He was very passionate about motorcycles, buying, selling, fixing, restoring, racing, hill climbing, TTs, enduros, shows, auctions, etc. He was a founding and charter member of the Klunker Klub of Ogden, Utah, and belonged to the Utah British Bike Club. He bought his first motorcycle at 16 and his last at 91. He owned more than 35 bikes during that time, but his favorite was his silver 1954 Triumph Thunderbird. He was a member of the Golden Spike Snowmobile Association and accompanied his son-in-law and family to many truck pulls.
He loved to watch most all sports, especially the Utah Jazz and all races on TV. He fulfilled his bucket wish by traveling to the Isle of Man to watch the Classic TT (Tourist Trophy) motorcycle races in August 2018.
Joseph is survived by his children, LuJeanne (John) Walton, JoLene Bitton (Max - deceased), Mike (Covette), and Janene Fresques (Ron King); 25 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Owen (Marie) and Bill (Ila); sisters-in-law, Lousie and Gayle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Waite and Ethel; brothers, Wayman and Darrell; and sister, Irene Sears.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his awesome neighbors, John and Camile Anderson, who took such loving care of him, his mother and father before they passed and the yard, etc. We are so very grateful for his numerous friends and all who met him. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
