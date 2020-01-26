June 5, 1941 ~ January 22, 2020
Joseph Gaylen Terkelson, 78 passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born June 5, 1941, in Gunnison, Utah to Virginia and Charles Terkelson.
Joe is survived by his children, Roland Bahe, Anthony Corey, and Gina Terkelson; grandchildren, Trinitee, Dominick, Slater; brothers, Charles and Arthur Terkelson; sisters, Norma Terkelson, CoaLou Garcia, Linda Kay Hoenike.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, wife Fawn, son Joe, sisters Loraine Knox and LaRue Lamb, brother Rocky.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Alpine Church, Layton, 254 West 2675 North; Layton, UT.
Interment will be in the Mount Pleasant, Utah cemetery on at 12:00 Noon, January 29, 2020.