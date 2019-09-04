July 6, 1925 ~ August 30, 2019
Joseph Hatch Wilcox, age 94, peacefully passed back to his loving Heavenly Father on August 30, 2019, after a short illness.
Joe was born on July 6, 1925, to Leona Hatch Wilcox and priorly deceased Joseph Edward Wilcox in Farmington, Utah.
With a rich lineage that included founding members of Farmington City and his grandfather serving as the first mayor, pride for his hometown was instilled in Joe throughout his lifetime.
From an early age, he filled his deceased father's shoes as the primary support for his widowed mother, helping to raise cattle and support the family farm. These early years were a model for the dedicated service that he would continue to provide to other widows in the community throughout his life.
Joe graduated from Davis High School and shortly after joined the workforce with Smoot Dairy Farm in Centerville, Utah. It was there that he met the love of his life Colleen Davis.
Joe and Colleen were married in the Logan LDS Temple on August 6, 1948, and raised three children together. Joe later began a career with Davis County as a Building Engineer where he created many lifelong friendships. He served for over 40 years as the Assistant Chief for the Farmington Fire Department, receiving many awards for his service including Fireman of the Year from the Bountiful Elks Club. Joe also served in many callings for his church, his favorite being a Boy Scout leader.
Joe touched many people's lives and will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife Colleen, and his children: Joleen (Mark) Neeley of Pelham, Alabama, Brad (Cathy) Wilcox of Syracuse and Valerie (Ray) White of Farmington; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Funeral Services will be held Friday September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Farmington Rock Church, 272 N. Main, Farmington. Friends may visit Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah, and one hour prior to the service at the Rock Chapel. Interment will be at the Farmington City Cemetery.
