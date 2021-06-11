Joseph L. Harris
DAD/JOE
Joseph L. Harris, 93 passed away, May 28, 2021, due to incidence of age.
Joseph was born to Joseph F Harris and Mabel L Anderson in Roosevelt UT. Joseph attended High School in Roosevelt.
He married Jeanne A Field from Roy UT on July 6, 1950.
Joe joined the Air Force in 1945. He entered the field of electronics and spent the next seven years traveling the globe installing navigational aids for the growing aviation industry. After his tour in the Air Force, he joined the CCA which later became the FAA as an electronics technician where he served in various positions and retired off the Francis Peak long range radar site in 1984.
Dad never had anything bad to say about anyone and he liked everyone he met. Dad worked tirelessly teaching and working his children to be hard working adults.
He loved gardening his specialty was growing tomatoes. He helped our friends and neighbors with any task, and I do mean any task. His knowledge was only exceeded by his common sense.
Dad had a love for aviation, he earned his private pilots in the mid 1950's and flew until he was eighty-two years old. Over the years dad owned several aircraft but his favorite was his "International Orange Screaming Eagle" or his 1947 Luscombe. An old, refurbished tail-dragged which dad would fly almost every morning. He loved slow flying and taking advantage of the air currents and thermals. Mornings were also spent at the Ogden Airport for coffee with friends known as the "Airport Bums".
Dad is survived by his four children, Doug Harris (Annette) of Mt Green, Garth Harris (Sande) of Syracuse, JoAnne Heil (Kevin) of Willard and Suzanne Child of Washington Terrace. 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great granddaughters, also three sisters: Evelyn, Dorothy and Ann.
He is preceded in death by Wife Jeanne, son Richard, grandson Joseph, great- granddaughter Victoria, his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Per Dad's request no services were held.
