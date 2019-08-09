Joseph M. Dillman 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joseph M. Dillman, 76, passed away Aug 4, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles19-year-old arrested after woman escapes alleged kidnapping attempt in RoyThousands of fish dead at Pineview, officials say water quality is likely not to blamePolice clarify online rumors of violence at Roy Days, urge people to 'post wisely'County attorney releases name of man shot to death by police during Roy clinic burglarySwan Lakes Golf Course in Layton 'anticipates' closing in September after 25 yearsI-15 closed in Layton this weekend as work moves forward on Express Lanes projectIdaho girl dies after she was impaled in head by steel barSwan Lakes Golf Course owner: 'It's been a glorious 25 years here' in LaytonOgden Pride Festival keeps growing through 5th year, thousands in attendance SaturdayWeber County Fair promises to be 'Outrageous,' fun for all +19 Multimedia PHOTOS: Ogden Pride 2019 Aug 4, 2019 0 Ogden Pride on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden. Latest News Davis school board approves tax increase after Truth-in-Taxation public hearing Prep Roundup: Grace Nicol nets 4 goals as Davis girls soccer wins big PHOTOS: Bonneville girls soccer tops Weber Notebook: 5 high school football games in Weber, Davis County to be televised this fall 2020 trial dates set for members of alleged Weber County street gang, criminal enterprise Smithfield residents report hundreds of stink bugs at gas station Ogden Nature Center's Birds and Brews fundraiser combines birding, drinking Mostly free films coming to Northern Utah