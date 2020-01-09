Joseph McCall Sowers

October 14, 1932 ~ January 4, 2020
Joseph left this life to greet his loving wife, Merlyn (Cox) who passed away February 2, 2016.
He married his eternal sweetheart on March 28, 1963, and passed away in the arms of his loving children.
Joseph devoted his life to showing his immense capacity to love his wife and family through unconditional support and sacrifice, and leaves behind many--children, grandchildren, and great grand children--who will miss him dearly and treasure the countless happy memories he created with them.
He requested there be no funeral service because he understood his life will continue to be celebrated in the hearts of those who know and love him.