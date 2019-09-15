Joseph Ronald Bingham

July 23, 1927 ~ September 11, 2019
J. Ron Bingham was born July 23, 1927, to Joseph H. and Alice Phipps Bingham in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Rupert, Idaho High School joined the U.S. Naval Combat Air Corps as a Petty Officer during WWII.
He married Mauria V. Whittaker of Rupert, Idaho in 1945 and they were sealed in the new Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Ron also graduated from Boise State University and retired from Amalgamated Sugar Company after 38 years of service. They lived in Twin Falls, Nampa, and Boise, Idaho and Ogden and Pleasant View, Utah.
Ron and Lee served LDS Missions in Lima, Peru and Cochabamba, Bolivia and also served in the Ogden Utah Temple. They were active in many ward and stake positions.
Ron and Lee were married 73 years and they have four very much loved children, Diana (Jim) Walker, Roy, Utah and Arizona; Debra Sabey, Pleasant View, Utah; Dr. Michael (Kathi) Bingham, Bountiful, Utah; and Sheri (Scott) Beeson, Benton, Louisiana; nine wonderful grandchildren and 15 really great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in passing by his parents, his brothers, Ralph, Harvey, and Paul; and sisters, Ruth Merrill, Margerie Rappeleye, and Hannah Bingham; a son-in-law, Donald Miller; and a granddaughter, Angela Sabey.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
