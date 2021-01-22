Joseph Scholler
November 20, 1928 - January 14, 2021
Joseph was born on November 20, 1928 in the Century Hotel in New York City. He was the only survivor of twins born to Elizabeth Winkler Epifani and Mario Benito Epifani. Joseph grew up in Greeley, PA in the care of his grandparents Ana and Otto Winkler. He went to grade school in Greeley, PA and high school in both New York City and Hawley, PA.
He joined the Navy in 1945 and served aboard two battleships, two cruisers and one destroyer escort in his career. He ended his Navy career in 1952. He was on the USS New York for the Bikini Atomic Bomb explosions and is both a WWII and Korean War Veteran. After his Navy career, he was employed by the following: Convair, Sperry Gyroscope, Pennsylvania Hospital for the Criminally Insane, RCA and McDonnell Douglas. His McDonnell career included assignments to ready F4 Phantom deliveries to Vietnam, Bitburg Germany, Terrejon Spain, Cherry Point, NC and Senior Engineer at Hill AFB in Ogden, UT. He married Maudie Lee Johnson in Yuma AZ in 1948, which was dissolved in 1952. Joe and Maudie had one daughter, Anna Lee. In 1954, he married Kathryn Brooks in Milford, PA on July 31, 1954. He and Kathryn had two children, Joseph Jr. and Elizabeth Scholler Burton. He is survived by his wife, (married 66 years), three children, four grand children, Tiana Miller, Eric Burton Cristy Scholler, and Josphine Lovings. A celebration of his life will take place in the spring of 2021.