March 31, 1962 ~ January 2, 2020
On January 2, 2020, Joseph Soto Medina, 57, passed peacefully at his home. He was born in Junction, Texas, on March 31, 1962, to Tomas Silva and Guadalupe Soto Medina.
Joseph loved working with his hands and making things beautiful. He never met a stranger; when he talked to you he made you feel important. His humor was bar-none. He loved laughter. His complete faith in Christ was unwavering.
He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer; and Krisi-Lyn, Estrella, A'llec, Sarah, Selena, and his special baby girl, Jameson. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
