Joseph Steven Jeffs
1945 - 2021
Joseph Steven Jeffs, 75, passed away on March 15, 2021 in Huntsville, UT. He was born October 13, 1945 to Dean Robert Jeffs and Marjorie Weaver in Salt Lake City, UT.
Being part of a military family growing up, Steve traveled all over the world. He was baptized into the LDS faith. Steve graduated from Clearfield High School and attended Weber State University. He married Eileen Jones on October 21, 1964, they divorced after 18 years of marriage. He later married Lois Thompson on June 13, 1986 in Jackson, WY. Steve was a part of the F16 Logistics Management at Hill Air Force Base where he retired after 35 years. He also owned 2 gas stations and a towing company.
Steve loved his family; he simply adored his kids; he was the best dad! He loved and admired his wife Lois. Together they raised mini horses, donkeys, buffalo, and pot belly pigs at their South Fork Mini Ass Ranch. His constant companion was Izzy Dog. Their favorite past time was going outside for a smoke and to play fetch. Steve enjoyed fishing, coffee with his friends, and taking care of everyone, family or not. He was the best big brother, and friend anyone could ask for. He loved going to Wendover and wheeling and dealing was a hobby. He took great pride in not paying full price for anything! He was passionate about politics and was unapologetic about his opinions. His favorite phrase was, "my point bein' ". Those conversations will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his wife Lois, children: Bonnie (Marie Xavier) Jeffs, Kurt (Cheryl) Jeffs, Tami (Matt) Thompson, Christie (Stan, deceased) Muir, Lori (Steve) Adams, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and grandson Drew.
Funeral service will be Friday, March 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior to services from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m., at the South Fork Ward, 277 South 7400 East, Huntsville, Utah. A viewing will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing should be practiced.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Steve's obituary on Friday, March 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.