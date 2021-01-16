Joseph Steven Manning
February 16, 1955 - December 25, 2020
On December 25th 2020, Joseph Steven Manning, loving father of five, passed away at the age of 65. Joe was born on February 16th, 1955 in San Francisco CA to Ernestine Edry and Joseph Ramirez. Joe worked different trades throughout his life. He maintained his class A CDL and drove professionally for many years, along with plumbing and various other trades. While living in seaside California, Joe loved fishing for Salmon along the coast of Monterey Bay. In 2005, Joe and his family moved to Utah to enjoy the quiet suburbs of Layton. Joe loved his family dearly and did anything he could to help them through life. Joe always maintained a close circle of friends and found joy in spending time with them. Joe was a dear friend to many and was always there when you needed a hand. Joe's work ethic flowed into his free time. You could often find him working outside, tending to his lawn, bent at the hips picking weeds and maintaining his sprinklers. Joe was a kind and caring man. His laughter and love will be missed.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Edry. He is survived by his former spouse, Kari Galt, their two children, Jason and Cory Galt.
In remembrance of Joe a casual service will be held where we can share memories of him. The service will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at the Journey Five Event Center, located at 74 N Fort Ln in Layton at 1 o'clock p.m.