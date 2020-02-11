Joseph Thomas "Joe" Seeley peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on February 8, 2020.
Joe was born August 28, 1933, and raised in Preston Idaho. He graduated from Preston High and Brigham Young University. Joe served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Eastern United States Mission and then served in the military during the Korean conflict.
He married JoAnn Larsen in 1958 and together they had five children, Sylvia, Alan, Valoy, Jolynn and Kent. JoAnn passed away in 1971. In March of 1972 Joe remarried, and Wanda Agren and her daughter Jan joined the family.
Joe enjoyed skiing, camping and fishing, but most of all spending time with family. Joe was a machinist and a master teacher of Manufacturing Processes who was adored by his students at Cyprus High, Weber State University and the DATC, where he initiated the machinist program, taught for 30+ years and was named Educator of the Year.
Joe was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a great example of service and ministering. He enjoyed serving as a Bishop and held many other callings.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 48 years and his six children, all of whom he adored. Jan (Jon) Christopher, Sylvia Millard, Alan (Lynette) Seeley, Valoy (Sally) Seeley, Jolynn (Paul) Carter and Kent (Summer) Seeley. Joe is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his brother Robert (Mary) Seeley and sister Ann (Gordon) Ward.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2010, at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 13th Ward, 875 East 200 North, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family wants to offer special thanks to the staff and residents of Fairfiled Village in Layton.
