Joseph Val Holbrook
October 27, 1932 ~ August 18, 2020
Our fun loving, jokester, mountain man left us for his heavenly mountain on August 18, 2020 after complications following a stroke.
Val was born on October 27, 1932 to Joseph Ellis (Buck) and Mildred Burton Holbrook. He grew up on the family farm in Syracuse, Utah until graduating from Davis High School in 1950. He then served in the U.S. Army 14th Aviation Company where he became an airplane mechanic and pilot, traveling the country and aiding in the cold war, following this service he worked at Hill AFB for 35 years.
He married Diane Morris in 1962 (later divorced) they were blessed with two children. He left a legacy of nature, hard work, integrity, honesty, laughter and music.
Surviving are his children: Darlene (Ken), and Joseph Shane, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are his brother Lanny (JoAnn), sister Janet (Kemp), many nieces, nephews and close friends he considered family.
A special thanks to The Family Tree Assisted Living Center and Aspen Ridge Hospice.
Graveside services will be held at the Manila City Cemetery 460 N 4th E, Manila, UT, On Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Val's name to Primary Children's Medical Center.
