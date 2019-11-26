May 26, 1927 ~ November 23, 2019
Joseph Weyerman Anderson, 92, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, of natural causes at home.
He was born May 26, 1927, to Joseph and Clara Anderson. Joseph was born in Logan, Utah and later moved to Lyman, Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Dorthey Alice Maxfield in the 7th grade. He married Dorthey in June of 1946 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.
Joseph dedicated his life to his wife and family. He was a good provider as a carpenter/contractor for many years, where he enjoyed working with his sons. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony and served in many callings.
He loved camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking.
Joseph is survived by his nine children, Sharon Foust, Debra Scott, Patsy Jo (Jerry) Coon, Marty (Georgia) Anderson, Cindy (Kenneth) Anderson, Bonnie Anderson, Jody (Cynthia) Anderson, Doug (Sandra) Anderson, and Kristie (Steve) Silvester. He found joy and happiness in his 40 grandchildren, 107 great- grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful Dorthey; two daughters, Susan and Judy; and one son, Ernest; also his parents, one brother, three sisters, one son-in-law, Bruce Foust; one granddaughter, Dawn Scott; and one great-granddaughter, Dawn Reeder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lyman Wyoming Cemetery on Friday at 3 p.m.
