May 28, 1940 ~ September 25, 2019
Holding his beloved wife's hand, Joseph William Pulsipher was invited to ascend to the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Oh, what a reunion it must have been when he was welcomed by his mother, father, and five sisters who preceded him in death.
He was born on May 28, 1940, to Joseph Morton Pulsipher and Lillie Louise Olsen in Brigham City, Utah. On June 5, 1959, Joe married his lifelong partner, Barbara Kae Lowham in the LDS temple in Salt Lake City. Joe consistently worked two jobs to provide for the beautiful family they built together.
Joe was an inspiration to all who met him; hardworking, loving, and always willing to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. Joe will be forever missed. He had a long career of over 30 years at Del Monte and Fred Meyer (Grand Central). Always the outdoorsman, Joe took pride in gardening and ensuring his family's home was one of warmth and joy.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Pulsipher; his daughter, Debbie; his son, Steven ; his grandchildren Kayshia Volk and Seth Pulsipher.
The family will hold a viewing for friends and family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Roy 16th ward, 4524 S. 2525 W., Roy, UT from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be at the Roy 16th Ward on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 a.m. where a viewing will precede services from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: