Josephine Kley

1921 ~^ 2020
Josephine Abalos Roark Kley passed away on July 13, 2020 with her sweet, courageous daughter, Patricia, by her side all the way. She was born to Jose Maria and Josephina Abalos on March 5, 1921 in LaPiedad Mexico. She immigrated to the United States at age 3. Her father was working for the Southern Pacific Railroad and was able to bring his family with him. The settled in Montello Nevada where she attended school. After graduation she met and married Clonnie Roark. They had three daughters that survive her; Phyllis Breschini (Oliver) Elko NV, Patricia Butterfield (Jerry, deceased) Ogden UT, and Shirley Iribarne (Jean) Elko Nv. They later divorced and she met and married Arthur Kley on April 30, 1960. They had a son, William (Rhonda) Jacksonville FL.
While living in Montello she owned and operated the Montello Grocery Store. She did it all including butchering her own beef. When she moved to Ogden she worked in culinary for a short time before she went to work at DDO where she continued to work until her retirement.
She loved traveling, camping, and fishing with her husband and his family until their deaths. Her favorite hobby was cooking and canning. She always was "cooking off a roast" when being visited by family and friends. She loved going into the fields and picking her own tomatoes, corn and fruits. She spent may fun times helping her daughters and granddaughter pick the right jars and fruits to can. They cherish these times. She loved spending all the holidays and birthdays with her children and grandchildren. Always had a special day to celebrate with Gramma JO. It brought her such great joy to welcome each new baby into the family. She was always up for a good game of Pinochle and played up till Mother's Day this year...a remarkable mind!!
She was so proud and happy when she became a United States Citizen and was able to vote.
Josephine is survived by her children, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter to be born this September and her sister Mary Louise Toyn, her best buddy, confidant and "partner in crime" all their lives. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents; two brothers; two sisters and her grandson, Troy Butterfield.
A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
