Josephine Sharp Costley

March 19, 1927 ~ August 19, 2019
It's been said, "as one journey begins another journey ends."
Josephine, also known as Jo, began her earthly journey on March 18, 1927, in Ogden, Utah born to Edward William and Lillie Elva East Sharp, the eighth child grew up in Plain City often working on the family farm. At age 15 with the passing of her mother, she moved to Ogden and lived with her older sister Ethyl until her marriage to Darwin S. Costley in the Logan LDS Temple in 1951.
Dar and Jo built their family home in Ogden, they raised their six children there with many fond memories of cherry trees, Rolling Hills swim club and wonderful neighbors and friends. Jo was able to remain in her home until her journey's end.
Jo worked at Scowcrofts, Commercial Bank, and Ogden City Schools where her gift for attention to detail and dependability were appreciated. Upon retirement, she and Dar traveled and enjoyed seeing many parts of the world, but mostly they enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and family where ever their travels took them.
Jo is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she enjoyed serving in the callings that were given to her throughout her life. She is also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP's as she would say), Sego Lily Camp.
She is survived by her six children: Wynn (Cecelie) of Mink Creek, Idaho, Kent (Brenda) of Salt Lake City, Reed (Launa) of North Carolina, Joan Sessions (Scott) of North Ogden, Dan (Cyndi) of Herriman, Lesa Felix (Moses) of Ogden; 23 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law Lois (Dean) Sharp of Washington and many nieces and nephews who have given her much love through visits, phone calls, and letters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin, her parents, and her nine brothers and sisters.
As Jo's journey here on earth has come to an end, her next journey begins with a happy reunion!
Love you Mom, until we meet again!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 4425 West 1975 North.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
