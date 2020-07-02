November 30, 1987 ~ June 25, 2020.
Joshua Lawrence Deans age 32 was taken from all who loved him on June 25th 2020.
Joshua was born on November 30th 1987 in Ogden Utah.
Joshua grew up in Roy Utah and Layton Utah and graduated from Roy High school in 2006. Upon graduation, Joshua joined the Utah National Guard. He served his country faithfully and with honor.
Joshua is survived by his mother Julie Lyn Simpson and Vincent Simpson of Crofton Maryland, His sister Amanda Caffey and her husband Kelly Caffey and their son and Joshua's nephew Brenn Caffey of Milford Delaware, His father Richard Paul Deans and stepmother Rita Diane Deans of Roy Utah, his brother and best friend John Thomas Deans of Roy Utah and his step brother Jason Simpson and his wife Alaina Simpson of Tulsa Oklahoma.
The celebration of life and viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2nd from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary in Roy Utah.
The funeral service will be held on July 3rd at 1:00 PM also at Myers Mortuary in Roy Utah.
Interment will be at the Hooper Cemetery following the Funeral service.
Condolences my be sent to the family at: