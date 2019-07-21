August 21, 1989 ~ July 13, 2019
"Imagination is the birth of life."
Joshua Lynn Crookston, 29, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1989, to Wayne Philip Crookston and Dena A. Gutierrez McDonagh in Ogden, Utah where he lived throughout his life and graduated from Weber School District. He influenced many people in his lifetime. He was a free spirit, always willing to help others and made friends everywhere he went. He was loving and accepting to all those who came into his life.
From an early age, Josh had a passion for nature. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, river rafting, camping, and rock climbing anytime he could. Mountains were his place of peace. He went on countless hunting trips with his grandpa and dad; one of his proudest moments was when he got his first four-point buck. Growing up Josh loved skiing at Powder Mountain with his dad and brother, playing lacrosse and long boarding. He expressed his creativity through art and music. He and his mom loved spending time together cooking dinner and watching movies.
Josh always had a love for animals and they loved him, especially his dogs. He had a constant sweet tooth, but his favorite food was free food. He had a smile that could light up a room and brighten anyone's life. He was funny, "freakin" sarcastic, quick-witted and never failed at making people laugh. He had the biggest heart and never left the house without saying "love you."
He will be missed every day by his parents Dena McDonagh, Wayne and Susan Crookston, siblings Bryce (Alissa) Crookston, Aisling (Hayden) Schenck, Ziona and Starlie Crookston; grandparents Carol and Antonio Rueda and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his dog Bruzer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lynn and Melva Crookston; great-grandparents Ruby Gallegos Sanchez and Melvin Castelton.
Dedication of the grave will be held July 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden. There will be a Celebration of Life that evening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the park next to 5191 Old Post Road.
