Joshua Twitchell
December 11, 1975 - June 4, 2021
"Ever Look on Heavens Scenes; They Will Find the Streets are Guarded by United States Marines." Our beloved Marine, Joshua Michael Twitchell, 45, of Roy Utah unexpectedly passed away June 4, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Joshua was born in Tacoma, Washington on December 11, 1975.
Joshua proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as an Air Traffic Controller from 1996 until honorably discharged in 2012 as a SSGT. He currently worked for the USPS as a Mail Carrier. Josh had a zest for life and passion for the great outdoors including snowmobiling, ATV riding, and camping with friends and family. Some of his favorite hobbies included rare coin/currency collecting, adding to his gun collection and listening to all genres of music. Josh was a collector of anything "collectable". He enjoyed sharing pictures of his kitchen creations and pawnshop finds. A kind hearted, honest and very generous man, always willing to lend a hand or shoulder to friends, family or a stranger in need. He was admired and respected by all who had the good fortune of knowing him. His quick wit and humorous personality kept everyone around him smiling and laughing. To know Josh was to have your own unique "Josh given" nickname. Josh was a confident, proud but humble man who could keep a secret and never spoke ill of another. There are so many attributes that Josh contributed to our lives, the list could go on and on.
Josh is survived by his parents: Janet and John Rodabaugh and Michael Allen Twitchell. His two sisters Jami (Jacob) Jaques and Heather (Tyler) Beever. His Grammy and Oma, many Nieces, Nephews and those he chose to be a Fatherly figure to and love as his own. And his two "babies" the Ford Mustang and the big daddy Dodge.
Our Family would like to express our love and gratitude for Treasa Stevens. Knowing you were there to hold him and comfort him in his final moments, comforts us greatly. You were courageous in your efforts to find help to save our Josh's life. Treasa, you were his "princess" and he loved you immensely. You deserved all the love he bestowed upon you. God bless you in your journey to recovery. We would also like to send our sincere appreciation to the Sanpete County Search and Rescue and Sheriff's Department for their rescue efforts. A celebration of Josh's life will be held at a later date.
Josh, you will always be so loved and dearly missed.
Semper Fidelis