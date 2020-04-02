Joy Carol Rackham

April 27, 1937 ~ March 26, 2020
On March 26, 2020, Joy Rackham, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home. Joy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Nola Hitchcock Spicer, Rebecca Hitchcock (Steven) Goodrich, Pamela Tenney (Keith) Olive; Clark (Sonya) Tenney. Joy leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, and many dear friends.
Joy was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Helen Bradeen; brother, Roger; husband, Kent Hitchcock; and daughter, Cherylyn Tenney Klvacek.
She enjoyed family history and gave a lifetime of faithful service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois.
No funeral services will be held at this time