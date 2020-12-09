Joy Wilhelmsen Wilcox
1944 ~ 2020
Joy Wilhelmsen Wilcox returned to her heavenly home on December 6, 2020. She was born February 7, 1944, in Ogden, Utah, to Mack and Maurine W. Wilhelmsen. Joy grew up in Idaho Falls where she graduated high school in 1962.
Joy married her eternal companion Norman Wilcox, on February 12, 1965, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joy and Norman remained the dearest of friends and sweethearts for the fifty-five years they were married. Thank you, Mom and Dad for teaching us how to truly love.
Mom's greatest joy was her family. We knew we could count on her. She was our example, supporter, and greatest teacher.
Joy had an unwavering testimony of the gospel and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She cherished every church calling she held. One of her favorite experiences was serving in the Nashville, Tennessee Mission with Norman. Every letter sent home was signed, 'Love, the Tennessee Two' - a phrase coined by Joy.
Joy fought her battle with cancer for two years, but her testimony never wavered that her life was in the hands of the Lord. She remained positive and upbeat and kept living life to the fullest until the end. We have no doubt her reunion with loved ones in heaven has been a joyous occasion.
Joy is preceded in death by parents, Mack and Maurine; and her brother Melvin.
She is survived by her husband Norman; her children Lauri, Teresa (Dwayne), Darrell, Trent (Alicia), Kelton (Brandee), Joylinn (David), and Dallas (Heidi); twenty-two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service for invited family and guests will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wilcox Meadows Ward Chapel, 2500 W. 700 S., Syrause.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.