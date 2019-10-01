Joyce Aileen Bodrero Hammer

January 24, 1934 ~ September 28, 2019
^"Together Again"^
On January 24, 1934, Joyce A. Bodrero Hammer entered the world on the family farm in Wellsville, Utah. Her parents were John and Kate Bodrero. She left this existence and went to her eternal state September 28, 2019.
Mom met the love of her life, Delone L. Hammer and they bonded their lives together August 22, 1953. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three children, Louis (LuAnn) Hammer, Patty (Earl) Berry, and Robert (Amy) Hammer. Dad passed away April 23, 2018.
Mom worked at Defense Depot Ogden, Humana Davis Hospital, Hill Top Lanes and many other side jobs. She was a hard worker and taught us, her children, the importance of putting in a good days work.
Mom loved bowling, crocheting, baking, and collecting antiques. You could find her early Saturday mornings taking her children or grandchildren yard selling. She was always so thrilled to find a great treasure! Mom's greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed every minute she got to spend with them. Family was everything to Mom!
Mom is survived by her children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Ludington and Marlene Coombs; and brother, Larry Bodrero.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Leah Wanczyck and Elaine Parker; brothers, Jacki, Glen, Darrell, and Arden Bodrero; in-laws, Louis and Wilma Hammer; great- granddaughter, Katelyn Joyce Berry; and her beloved dog, Sunnie.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: